Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorZerolagRSI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3570
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ColorZerolagRSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ColorZerolagRSI.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagRSI_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13236
HFT Spreader for FORTS
Expert Advisor which trades inside the spread in the order book.MyBOLsAlert
Bollinger Bands indicator with sound/email/arrow_display alerts.
ColorZerolagRSIOSMA
Smoothed ColorZerolagRSI indicator rate of change represented as a colored histogram.BollingerBands_b_HTF
The BollingerBands_b indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.