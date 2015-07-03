Join our fan page
ColorZerolagRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5865
-
This RSI oscillator analogue is calculated based on five Relative Strength Index indicators.
All editable variables are implemented as indicator input parameters. However, keep in mind that these variables are interdependent to some extent, so you should adjust them more carefully!
FactorN input variables represent the unit weight of TriX with number N in total indicator value.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagRSI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13235
