CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorZerolagRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5865
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This RSI oscillator analogue is calculated based on five Relative Strength Index indicators.

All editable variables are implemented as indicator input parameters. However, keep in mind that these variables are interdependent to some extent, so you should adjust them more carefully!

FactorN input variables represent the unit weight of TriX with number N in total indicator value.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagRSI indicator

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagRSI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13235

AvgRange_HTF AvgRange_HTF

The AvgRange indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ATR_Trailing_HTF ATR_Trailing_HTF

The ATR_Trailing indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Bollinger_Squeeze_v9_HTF Bollinger_Squeeze_v9_HTF

The Bollinger_Squeeze_v9 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Multi Symbol Chart Multi Symbol Chart

All-In-One candlestick chart.