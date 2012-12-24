CodeBaseSections
RFractals - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
6652
(25)
rfractals.mq5 (6.99 KB) view
The real author:

space_cowboy

Fractals with the ability to set range. Fractal range is determined by value of indicator input parameter: 

input uint RangeFractal=5; //fractal range (odd numbers no less than 3)

Even numbers of this parameter are modified to odd numbers increasing per one odd!

Remind that standard 5-th range fractals are available in a complete МetaTrader5.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 27.06.2009.    

Fig.1 The RFractals indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1309

