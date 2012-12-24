The real author:

space_cowboy

Fractals with the ability to set range. Fractal range is determined by value of indicator input parameter:

input uint RangeFractal= 5 ;

Even numbers of this parameter are modified to odd numbers increasing per one odd!

Remind that standard 5-th range fractals are available in a complete МetaTrader5.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 27.06.2009.

Fig.1 The RFractals indicator