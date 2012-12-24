The real author:

Stajer59

The linear regression channel indicator differs from the standard by the presence of the additional support/resistance lines that allow extending up to 80-100% of price amplitude and an independent crossing in chart. All the channel lines are placed in the indicator buffers that makes possible to use this indicator in the Expert Advisors.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 27.06.2009.

Fig.1 The St_LRegr indicator