CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

St_LRegr - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7115
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
st_lregr.mq5 (9.61 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Stajer59

The linear regression channel indicator differs from the standard by the presence of the additional support/resistance lines that allow extending up to 80-100% of price amplitude and an independent crossing in chart. All the channel lines are placed in the indicator buffers that makes possible to use this indicator in the Expert Advisors.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 27.06.2009.   

Fig.1 The St_LRegr indicator

Fig.1 The St_LRegr indicator

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1310

ChanellOnParabolic ChanellOnParabolic

The channel drawn on the basis of a parabolic

Exp_ColorStepXCCX Exp_ColorStepXCCX

Trading system using the ColorStepXCCX indicator.

Exp_ColorJVariation Exp_ColorJVariation

Trading system using the Exp_ColorJVariation oscillator.

ZigZag On Heikin Ashi ZigZag On Heikin Ashi

The ZigZag drawn using Heikin Ashi extremums