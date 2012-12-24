CodeBaseSections
Exp_ColorJVariation - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4160
(16)
exp_colorjvariation.mq5 (6.17 KB) view
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
colorjvariation.mq5 (7.41 KB) view
Trading system using the ColorJVariation oscillator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the indicator changes color.

Place ColorJVariation.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 AUDUSD Daily:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1315

