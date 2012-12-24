Trading system using the ColorJVariation oscillator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the indicator changes color.

Place ColorJVariation.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart

Testing results for 2011 AUDUSD Daily:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results