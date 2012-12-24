ZigZag version drawn using high and low of the Heikin Ashi indicator. When changing the color of the Heikin Ashi candlestick, the direction of the zigzag is changing respectively. The indicator realized the ability to specify the period of Heikin Ashi, and also displaying of enable/disable of the HA-candlesticks themselves.

ZigZag on Heikin Ashi period equal to 1:



ZigZag on Heikin Ashi period equal to 2 and enabled display of HA-candlesticks:



Recommendations: