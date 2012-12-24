Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZigZag On Heikin Ashi - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 17181
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
ZigZag version drawn using high and low of the Heikin Ashi indicator. When changing the color of the Heikin Ashi candlestick, the direction of the zigzag is changing respectively. The indicator realized the ability to specify the period of Heikin Ashi, and also displaying of enable/disable of the HA-candlesticks themselves.
- ZigZag on Heikin Ashi period equal to 1:
- ZigZag on Heikin Ashi period equal to 2 and enabled display of HA-candlesticks:
Recommendations:
- More than 5-th period of the Heikin Ashi is not recommended.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1318
Exp_ColorJVariation
Trading system using the Exp_ColorJVariation oscillator.St_LRegr
The linear regression channel indicator drawn on the indicator buffers
MovingAverage_FN
A Moving Average hybrid of digital and analog filtering.Kagi On Chart
The Kagi chart is drawn on the main window of the currency pair and a considering timeframe