RFractals - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
17970
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
RFractals.mq4 (3.28 KB) view
Фракталы с возможностью задания ранга

Настройки: int range_fractal=5; //ранг фрактала (нечётные числа не менее 3)

