CMxTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
4055
Updated:
The CMxTrend_x10 indicator shows the CMx oscillator position from ten different timeframes.
If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in gold, if it's higher than the overbought level, the color squares are painted in aquamarine. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.
Fig.1. The CMxTrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13058
