CMxTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4055
(13)
The CMxTrend_x10 indicator shows the CMx oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in gold, if it's higher than the overbought level, the color squares are painted in aquamarine. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

Fig.1. The CMxTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13058

MultiCMxTrend_x10 MultiCMxTrend_x10

The MultiCMxTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the CMx oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

CMx_HTF CMx_HTF

The CMx indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

CMO_HTF CMO_HTF

The CMO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Rainbow_Clouds Rainbow_Clouds

A fan of Moving Averages implemented as a group of cloud indicators.