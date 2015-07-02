CodeBaseSections
CMO_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3782
(13)
The CMO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires CMO.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The CMO_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13059

CMxTrend_x10 CMxTrend_x10

The CMxTrend_x10 indicator shows the CMx oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

MultiCMxTrend_x10 MultiCMxTrend_x10

The MultiCMxTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the CMx oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

Rainbow_Clouds Rainbow_Clouds

A fan of Moving Averages implemented as a group of cloud indicators.

Rainbow_Clouds_HTF Rainbow_Clouds_HTF

The Rainbow_Clouds indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.