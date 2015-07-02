CodeBaseSections
MultiCMxTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4096
(13)
cmx.mq5 (10.47 KB) view
multicmxtrend_x10.mq5 (23 KB) view
The MultiCMxTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the CMx oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the lines are painted in gold, if it's higher than the overbought level, the lines are painted in aquamarine. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

Fig.1. The MultiCMxTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13057

CMx_HTF CMx_HTF

The CMx indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

CoeffofLine_true_HTF CoeffofLine_true_HTF

The CoeffofLine_true indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

CMxTrend_x10 CMxTrend_x10

The CMxTrend_x10 indicator shows the CMx oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

CMO_HTF CMO_HTF

The CMO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.