CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Rainbow_Clouds - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4746
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
rainbow_clouds.mq5 (10.93 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A fan of Moving Averages implemented as a group of cloud indicators.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The Rainbow_Clouds indicator

Fig.1. The Rainbow_Clouds indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13065

CMO_HTF CMO_HTF

The CMO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

CMxTrend_x10 CMxTrend_x10

The CMxTrend_x10 indicator shows the CMx oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

Rainbow_Clouds_HTF Rainbow_Clouds_HTF

The Rainbow_Clouds indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Fx10Setup Fx10Setup

Simple trend indicator based on a group of several technical indicators.