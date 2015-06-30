CodeBaseSections
Exp_BlauTVI - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Exp_BlauTVI Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the BlauTVI trend indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the indicator histogram changes direction.

This Expert Advisor requires BlauTVI.ex5 compiled indicator file in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13003

BlauTStochI_HTF BlauTStochI_HTF

The BlauTStochI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

BlauTVI_HTF BlauTVI_HTF

The BlauTVI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1_HTF Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1_HTF

The Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1_Sign Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1_Sign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1 indicator algorithm.