WPRTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The WPRTrend_x10 indicator shows the WPR oscillator position from ten different timeframes.
If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in orange, if it's higher than the overbought level, the squares are painted in green. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.
Fig.1. The WPRTrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12990
