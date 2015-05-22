CodeBaseSections
WPRTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

4796
(16)
\MQL5\Include\
getfontname.mqh (5.18 KB) view
wprtrend_x10.mq5 (11.26 KB) view
The WPRTrend_x10 indicator shows the WPR oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in orange, if it's higher than the overbought level, the squares are painted in green. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

Fig.1. The WPRTrend_x10 indicator

MultiWPRTrend_x10 MultiWPRTrend_x10

The MultiWPRTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the WPR oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

RVITrend_x10 RVITrend_x10

The RVITrend_x10 indicator shows the RVI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

StochasticTrend_x10 StochasticTrend_x10

The StochasticTrend_x10 indicator shows the Stochastic oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

BinaryWaveSign BinaryWaveSign

Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the BinaryWave indicator changes direction.