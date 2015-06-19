CodeBaseSections
Currency Correlation II - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published:
Updated:
The indicator plots the correlation between eight currencies and Gold.

Select one of the following indicators for calculation:

  • Moving Average
  • Moving Average Convergence/Divergence
  • Stochastic Oscillator
  • Relative Strength Index
  • Commodity Channel Index
  • Relative Vigour Index
  • DeMarker Oscillator
  • Momentum Index
  • Triple Exponential Index
  • Money Flow Index


Statistical Functions Statistical Functions

Set of statistical functions which allows you to calculate some values describing timeseries.

BinaryWaveSign BinaryWaveSign

Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the BinaryWave indicator changes direction.

StocksBG StocksBG

StocksBG indicator displays the activity of major stock exchanges on a chart with M15 or less timeframe.

MultiCandleTrend_x10 MultiCandleTrend_x10

The MultiCandleTrend_x10 indicator displays information on current trends using candlestick direction from ten different timeframes.