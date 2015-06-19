Watch how to download trading robots for free
Currency Correlation II - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator plots the correlation between eight currencies and Gold.
Select one of the following indicators for calculation:
- Moving Average
- Moving Average Convergence/Divergence
- Stochastic Oscillator
- Relative Strength Index
- Commodity Channel Index
- Relative Vigour Index
- DeMarker Oscillator
- Momentum Index
- Triple Exponential Index
- Money Flow Index
