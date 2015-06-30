CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MultiCandleTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4309
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The MultiCandleTrend_x10 indicator displays information on current trends using candlestick direction from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. If the candlestick is growing on the corresponding timeframe, the line is light green, if it's falling, the line is red. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

Fig.1. The MultiCandleTrend_x10 indicator

Fig.1. The MultiCandleTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12983

StocksBG StocksBG

StocksBG indicator displays the activity of major stock exchanges on a chart with M15 or less timeframe.

Currency Correlation II Currency Correlation II

The indicator shows correlation between currencies.

MFITrend_x10 MFITrend_x10

The MFITrend_x10 indicator shows the MFI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

MultiMFITrend_x10 MultiMFITrend_x10

The MultiMFITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the MFI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.