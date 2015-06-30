The MultiCandleTrend_x10 indicator displays information on current trends using candlestick direction from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. If the candlestick is growing on the corresponding timeframe, the line is light green, if it's falling, the line is red. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

Fig.1. The MultiCandleTrend_x10 indicator