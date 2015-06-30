Join our fan page
MultiCandleTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4309
The MultiCandleTrend_x10 indicator displays information on current trends using candlestick direction from ten different timeframes.
Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. If the candlestick is growing on the corresponding timeframe, the line is light green, if it's falling, the line is red. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
Fig.1. The MultiCandleTrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12983
