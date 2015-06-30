Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MFITrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4012
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The MFITrend_x10 indicator shows the MFI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.
If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in gold, if it's higher than the overbought level, the color squares are painted in blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.
Fig.1. The MFITrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12992
The MultiCandleTrend_x10 indicator displays information on current trends using candlestick direction from ten different timeframes.StocksBG
StocksBG indicator displays the activity of major stock exchanges on a chart with M15 or less timeframe.
The MultiMFITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the MFI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.MultiStochasticTrend_x10
The MultiStochasticTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the Stochastic oscillator position from ten different timeframes.