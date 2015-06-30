CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MFITrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4012
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
getfontname.mqh (5.18 KB) view
mfitrend_x10.mq5 (11.33 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The MFITrend_x10 indicator shows the MFI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in gold, if it's higher than the overbought level, the color squares are painted in blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

Fig.1. The MFITrend_x10 indicator

Fig.1. The MFITrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12992

MultiCandleTrend_x10 MultiCandleTrend_x10

The MultiCandleTrend_x10 indicator displays information on current trends using candlestick direction from ten different timeframes.

StocksBG StocksBG

StocksBG indicator displays the activity of major stock exchanges on a chart with M15 or less timeframe.

MultiMFITrend_x10 MultiMFITrend_x10

The MultiMFITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the MFI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

MultiStochasticTrend_x10 MultiStochasticTrend_x10

The MultiStochasticTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the Stochastic oscillator position from ten different timeframes.