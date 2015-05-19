Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Oscillator Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7634
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator draws OHLC colour candles in a separate window for one of the following indicators:
- Moving Average Convergence/Divergence
- Stochastic Oscillator
- Relative Strength Index
- Commodity Channel Index
- Momentum
Donchian Fibo
Modified Donchian Channels indicator with Fibonacci levels.Arbitrage II
The indicator plots two lines that represent the difference between two currencies derived from three pairs/currencies.
Active Chart
The Expert Advisor allows you to determine which chart is active at the moment.CCICandle
The CCI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.