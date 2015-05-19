CodeBaseSections
Oscillator Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator draws OHLC colour candles in a separate window for one of the following indicators:

  • Moving Average Convergence/Divergence
  • Stochastic Oscillator
  • Relative Strength Index
  • Commodity Channel Index
  • Momentum

