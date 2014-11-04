CodeBaseSections
DonForex DonchianFibo - indicator for MetaTrader 4

DonFx
Classic Donchian-channel with Fibonacci retracement levels.

Two classic tools in one!

Adjustable parameters:

  • Donchian_Period (Donchian-channel period)
  • Ignore_Candle_Wicks (Set it to true if you want to use only candle bodies instead of candle wicks)
  • Show_Prices (Displays the price values of Fibonacci levels)

Other DonForex tools can be found on the MetaTrader 4 Market.

