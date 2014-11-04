Watch how to download trading robots for free
DonForex DonchianFibo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Published:
Classic Donchian-channel with Fibonacci retracement levels.
Two classic tools in one!
Adjustable parameters:
- Donchian_Period (Donchian-channel period)
- Ignore_Candle_Wicks (Set it to true if you want to use only candle bodies instead of candle wicks)
- Show_Prices (Displays the price values of Fibonacci levels)
Other DonForex tools can be found on the MetaTrader 4 Market.
