Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_AML - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4105
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Trade system using the AML trend Moving Average. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if there is change in line direction maintaining change of its color.
Place ColorAML.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1295
The IndMATEMA indicator is based on crossing of two MA and two TEMA on close and open prices of bars.Exp_ADX_Smoothed
The trading system based on crossing of the DI+ and DI- lines of the ADX_Smoothed indicator
The Exp_ColorNonLagDotMACD Expert Advisor drawn on the basis of the signals taken from the ColorNonLagDotMACD histogramThree Line Break
The chart of (three) linear breakthrough in a separate subwindow