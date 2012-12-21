CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_AML - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4105
Rating:
(42)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
coloraml.mq5 (7.58 KB) view
exp_aml.mq5 (5.68 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Trade system using the AML trend Moving Average. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if there is change in line direction maintaining change of its color.

Place ColorAML.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. 

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1295

The IndMATEMA indicator based on crossing of two MA and two TEMA The IndMATEMA indicator based on crossing of two MA and two TEMA

The IndMATEMA indicator is based on crossing of two MA and two TEMA on close and open prices of bars.

Exp_ADX_Smoothed Exp_ADX_Smoothed

The trading system based on crossing of the DI+ and DI- lines of the ADX_Smoothed indicator

Exp_ColorNonLagDotMACD Exp_ColorNonLagDotMACD

The Exp_ColorNonLagDotMACD Expert Advisor drawn on the basis of the signals taken from the ColorNonLagDotMACD histogram

Three Line Break Three Line Break

The chart of (three) linear breakthrough in a separate subwindow