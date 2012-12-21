CodeBaseSections
Experts

Exp_ColorNonLagDotMACD - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5190
(46)
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colornonlagdotmacd.mq5 (9.97 KB) view
nonlagdot.mq5 (7.35 KB) view
exp_colornonlagdotmacd.mq5 (10 KB) view
The Exp_ColorNonLagDotMACD Expert Advisor drawn on the basis of the signals taken from the ColorNonLagDotMACD histogram. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when there is breakthrough in RMACD histogram of a zero level or the direction of the histogram or a signal line changes and when there is also breakthrough in signal line of the histogram (depending on the options selected in the input parameter Mode).

Place ColorNonLagDotMACD.ex5 and NonLagDot.ex5 compiled files to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1296

