CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Begin_Trend_v02 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5924
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Inkov Evgeni

Normalized version of the Begin_Trend_v01 indicator. A red or green histogram appears when there are strong trends in the opposite direction, when the upper or lower line crosses the zero line.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 12.03.2014.

Fig.1. The Begin_Trend_v02 indicator

Fig.1. The Begin_Trend_v02 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12917

Begin_Trend_v01 Begin_Trend_v01

Simple trend indicator based on three Moving Averages.

BreakTrend BreakTrend

Simple semaphore signal indicator for scalping.

Begin_Trend_v01_HTF Begin_Trend_v01_HTF

The Begin_Trend_v01 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

TrailCD TrailCD

The indicator shows convergence/divergence of the fast and slow trails.