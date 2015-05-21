Watch how to download trading robots for free
Begin_Trend_v02 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5924
Real author:
Inkov Evgeni
Normalized version of the Begin_Trend_v01 indicator. A red or green histogram appears when there are strong trends in the opposite direction, when the upper or lower line crosses the zero line.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 12.03.2014.
Fig.1. The Begin_Trend_v02 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12917
