CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TrailCD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4530
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
TrailCD.mq5 (5.86 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

John Smith

The indicator shows convergence/divergence of the fast and slow trails.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 10.09.2007.

Fig.1. The TrailCD indicator

Fig.1. The TrailCD indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12924

Begin_Trend_v01_HTF Begin_Trend_v01_HTF

The Begin_Trend_v01 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Begin_Trend_v02 Begin_Trend_v02

Normalized version of the Begin_Trend_v01 indicator.

2pbIdealXOSMA_HTF 2pbIdealXOSMA_HTF

The 2pbIdealXOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Begin_Trend_v02_HTF Begin_Trend_v02_HTF

The Begin_Trend_v02 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.