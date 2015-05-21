Watch how to download trading robots for free
TrailCD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
John Smith
The indicator shows convergence/divergence of the fast and slow trails.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 10.09.2007.
Fig.1. The TrailCD indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12924
