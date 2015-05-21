CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Begin_Trend_v01_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4558
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Begin_Trend_v01 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires Begin_Trend_v01.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Begin_Trend_v01_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The Begin_Trend_v01_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12918

Begin_Trend_v02 Begin_Trend_v02

Normalized version of the Begin_Trend_v01 indicator.

Begin_Trend_v01 Begin_Trend_v01

Simple trend indicator based on three Moving Averages.

TrailCD TrailCD

The indicator shows convergence/divergence of the fast and slow trails.

2pbIdealXOSMA_HTF 2pbIdealXOSMA_HTF

The 2pbIdealXOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.