Begin_Trend_v01 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Inkov Evgeni
Simple trend indicator based on three Moving Averages. Upper or lower wave approaching to zero level shows the possible uptrend or downtrend.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 12.03.2014.
Fig.1. The Begin_Trend_v01 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12910
