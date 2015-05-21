CodeBaseSections
SFX_TOR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The SFX_TOR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires SFX_TOR.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The SFX_TOR_HTF indicator

SFX_TOR SFX_TOR

Trend indicator based on Average True Range and Standard Deviation.

ATRNorm_HTF ATRNorm_HTF

The ATRNorm indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

BreakTrend BreakTrend

Simple semaphore signal indicator for scalping.

Begin_Trend_v01 Begin_Trend_v01

Simple trend indicator based on three Moving Averages.