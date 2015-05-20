CodeBaseSections
Indicators

JCCXCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3575
(12)
jccx.mq5 (7.65 KB) view
jccxcandle.mq5 (8.15 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The JCCX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the JCCX algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file JCCX.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The JCCXCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12821

OsMACandle OsMACandle

The OsMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

MomentumCandle MomentumCandle

The Momentum indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

JJRSXCandle JJRSXCandle

The JJRSX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

TEMACandle TEMACandle

The Triple Exponential Moving Average indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.