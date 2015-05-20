Join our fan page
JCCXCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The JCCX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the JCCX algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file JCCX.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The JCCXCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12821
