OsMACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The OsMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.
Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the OsMA algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Fig.1. The OsMACandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12820
