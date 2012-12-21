CodeBaseSections
ShowOpenDayLevel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator displaying the level of opening day at any timeframe (less than two hours) with the ability to perform the shift of day start time and consider the presence of Sundays in the chart. Some brokers' trading week starts on Sunday exactly taking into account the fact that input parameter SundayTab is added into the indicator. This parameter performs the ability of choosing three variants of consideration of Sundays.

Input parameters for the indicator:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS        |
//+-----------------------------------+
input HOUR_SHIFT HourShift=H0;    // shift of day start time
input DAY_MODE SundayTab=Sunday;  // consideration of Sundays
input int Shift=0;                // horizontal shift of the indicator in bars 

Fig.1 The ShowOpenDayLevel indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1280

