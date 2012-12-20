Watch how to download trading robots for free
Spectrometr_Separate - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published:
- Updated:
The real author:
Yuriy Tokman
Financial asset oscillation spectrum. Oscillation spectrum amplitudes are represented on the right side of the chart by colored bands. Bands' colors correspond to the harmonics of the oscillations.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.07.2009.
Fig.1 The Spectrometr_Separate indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1276
