Spectrometr_Separate - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The real author:

Yuriy Tokman

Financial asset oscillation spectrum. Oscillation spectrum amplitudes are represented on the right side of the chart by colored bands. Bands' colors correspond to the harmonics of the oscillations. 

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.07.2009.    

Fig.1 The Spectrometr_Separate indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1276

