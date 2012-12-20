Watch how to download trading robots for free
Trend Continuation Factor - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Positive values indicate a strong trend. TCF+ and TCF- values can not stay simultaneously higher than zero point, but both can have negative values that speaks of consolidation or lack of a trend.
Recommendations:
- It is recommended to open long positions when the TCF+ becomes positive (the indicator has blue color and crosses the zero line bottom-up).
- It is recommended to open short positions when the TCF- becomes higher than zero (the indicator has red color and crosses the zero line bottom-up).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1275
XATRStopLevel
The indicator gives Stop Loss value for open position on the basis of the XATR indicator.XXMA
Digital adaptive XXMA Moving Average represents subtype of Moving Averages with a digital flat-trend filter and is made to separate the angular direction of price movement (trend) from the horizontal (flat) for effective trend trading.
Spectrometr_Separate
Financial asset oscillation spectrumXMA_Range_Bands
Volatility channel is a very interesting alternative to Bollinger Bands.