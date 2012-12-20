CodeBaseSections
Trend Continuation Factor - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Positive values ​​indicate a strong trend. TCF+ and TCF- values can not stay simultaneously higher than zero point, but both can have negative values that speaks of consolidation or lack of a trend. 

Trend Continuation Factor


Recommendations:

  • It is recommended to open long positions when the TCF+ becomes positive (the indicator has blue color and crosses the zero line bottom-up).
  • It is recommended to open short positions when the TCF- becomes higher than zero (the indicator has red color and crosses the zero line bottom-up).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1275

