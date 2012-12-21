Trading system using the XMA_Range_Bands indicator of the universal Keltner channel. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing, when the price is inside of the channel boundary.

Place XMA_Range_Bands.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at NZDUSD

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results