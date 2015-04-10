CodeBaseSections
ForexProfitBoost_2nbSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Original author:

TradeLikeaPro

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of two moving averages.

Fig. 1. The ForexProfitBoost_2nbSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12713

