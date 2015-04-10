Watch how to download trading robots for free
ForexProfitBoost_2nbSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
Original author:
TradeLikeaPro
A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of two moving averages.
Fig. 1. The ForexProfitBoost_2nbSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12713
Exp_ForexProfitBoost_2nb
A trading system using the ForexProfitBoost_2nb indicator.FiboBands_HTF
The FiboBands indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
ForexProfitBoost_2nb
A trend indicator based on two Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands made as a colored histogram.Ozymandias_v2_HTF
The Ozymandias_v2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.