Indicators

FiboBands_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
fibobands.mq5 (12.47 KB) view
fibobands_htf.mq5 (14.31 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The FiboBands indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;        // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires FiboBands.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The FiboBands_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12710

