Exp_ForexProfitBoost_2nb - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English
4548
(21)
A trading system using the ForexProfitBoost_2nb indicator.

A trade decision is made when the trend changes direction determined by bars changing their color from blue to pink and vice versa.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ForexProfitBoost_2nb.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H6:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12711

