Exp_XMA_Ishimoku_Channel - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5219
(22)
exp_xma_ichimoku_channel.mq5 (8.4 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
xma_ichimoku_channel.mq5 (11.35 KB) view
Trading system using the XMA_Ishimoku_Channel converter indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the price is inside the channel boundary.

Place XMA_Ishimoku_Channel.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at GBPJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1268

