HeikinAshi_SepWnd - indicator for MetaTrader 5
10605
The indicator with a period equal to 1 is identical to Heikin Ashi from the standard delivery of MetaTrader. If the period is more than one, the instrument will not respond to small rollbacks, but the trend reversal will be a little delayed (though this is a ''disease'' of practically all trend instruments).
Comparison of the standard Heiken_Ashi indicator with the HekinAshi_SepWnd indicator with a period equal to 2:
Recommendations:
- It is not recommended to use the Heikin Ashi indicator with a period more than 5.
- The indicator can determine not only the direction of the trend, but pull stop by open price of the previous candlestick of Heikin Ashi (with a period equal to 1-3).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1269
