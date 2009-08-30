CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

LeManChanel (Канал ЛеМана) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

LeMan
Views:
22483
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
LeManChanel.mq4 (2.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Индикатор показывает возможные границы и направление бара с заглядыванием на один бар вперед.

Я разработал этот канал на основе своего идикатора HOOL, с той лишь разницей, что взял разницу не от цены открытия текушего бара, а от цены закрытия предыдущего. Это дало возможность просчитывать на один бар вперед.

KAMA KAMA

Kaufman’s Adaptive Moving Average

TMAGi TMAGi

an oscillator based on 3MAs.

Barros Swing Barros Swing

Indicator mentioned in the book "Nature of trend"

Figurelli Pivot Figurelli Pivot

This indicator calculates Figurelli pivot points, that uses Bulls/Bears influence