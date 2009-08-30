Watch how to download trading robots for free
LeManChanel (Канал ЛеМана) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 22483
Индикатор показывает возможные границы и направление бара с заглядыванием на один бар вперед.
Я разработал этот канал на основе своего идикатора HOOL, с той лишь разницей, что взял разницу не от цены открытия текушего бара, а от цены закрытия предыдущего. Это дало возможность просчитывать на один бар вперед.
