CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

HLR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3890
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
hlr.mq5 (5.75 KB) view
hlr_htf.mq5 (9.62 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The HighestLowestRange (HLR) indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;   // Indicator chart period

The indicator requires HLR.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The HLR_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The HLR_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12571

FATL-SATL Balance FATL-SATL Balance

A middle line between the SATL and FATL digital trend filtering indicators.

GARCH_HTF GARCH_HTF

The GARCH indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Simple Trading System Simple Trading System

A semaphore signal indicator based in the idea from "325 golden strategies" collection.

Candle Time End and Spread Candle Time End and Spread

The indicator displays the current spread and the time till closing the bar (candlestick) at the same time.