EA will automatically detect multi trendlines added by users.

By using new MQL4 function of OnChartEvent(), trendline movement/adjustment will be dynamically caputured as well.

When the current price is below trendlines, EA will wait for upward breakout, and vice versa. Trade and popup/sound/email/mobile breakout alert options are all included at this EA, but trade option needs to be set "true" if needed. For currencies with 5 or 3 digits, targetprofit/stoploss/slippage will be automatically multiplied by 10.