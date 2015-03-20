Join our fan page
Multi-Trendlines Breakout - expert for MetaTrader 4
EA will automatically detect multi trendlines added by users.
By using new MQL4 function of OnChartEvent(), trendline movement/adjustment will be dynamically caputured as well.
When the current price is below trendlines, EA will wait for upward breakout, and vice versa. Trade and popup/sound/email/mobile breakout alert options are all included at this EA, but trade option needs to be set "true" if needed. For currencies with 5 or 3 digits, targetprofit/stoploss/slippage will be automatically multiplied by 10.
