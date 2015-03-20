BB_OsMA indicator is the OsMA indicator in the form of spheroid with a deviation as the upper and lower bands.

This BB_OsMA indicator comes with a simple template BB_OsMA_template.

Hopefully useful.





Update 01: 26/01/2016 ~ Correction of bugs.



Update 02: 08/02/2016 ~ error Correction.

Recommendate for Scalping: use on TF M5

