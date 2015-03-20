Join our fan page
FiboPivotCandleBar - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator is a composite of several indicators: Fibonacci, Pivot Point, ZigZag, MACD and Moving Average which are combined in this indicator.
This indicator gives advice to buy and sell with the direction of the arrow.
Update_01 (24/03/2015)
- Reduced false signals, simplified the formula, and replaced the formula of the Stochastic indicator with MACD indicator.
Update_02 (26/04/2015)
- Fixed code for Price Retracement FiboCandleBar.
Update_03 (18/05/2015)
- Added Alerts (Messages, Email and Sound) to the indicator.
- Improved the performance of the Indicator.
Update_04 (16/06/2015)
- Added Color Option, so that the user can change the color bar and font colors.
Update_05 (30/07/2015)
- Made minor changes to the Pivot formula.
- Removed unused variables.
- Added a formula to improve the accuracy of the signal.
Update_07 (29/12/2016): version "2.00"
- Update and simplify code.
Update_08 (01/04/2017) version "3.00"
- Fix syntax, according to the latest updates MQL4.
- Simplify the writing program.
- Added Font model option.
