FiboPivotCandleBar - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This indicator is a composite of several indicators: Fibonacci, Pivot Point, ZigZag, MACD and Moving Average which are combined in this indicator.

This indicator gives advice to buy and sell with the direction of the arrow.

Update_01 (24/03/2015)

  • Reduced false signals, simplified the formula, and replaced the formula of the Stochastic indicator with MACD indicator.

Update_02 (26/04/2015)

  • Fixed code for Price Retracement FiboCandleBar.

Update_03 (18/05/2015)

  • Added Alerts (Messages, Email and Sound) to the indicator.
  • Improved the performance of the Indicator.

Update_04 (16/06/2015)

  • Added Color Option, so that the user can change the color bar and font colors.

Update_05 (30/07/2015)

  • Made minor changes to the Pivot formula.
  • Removed unused variables.
Update_06 (16/09/2015)
  • Added a formula to improve the accuracy of the signal.

Update_07 (29/12/2016): version "2.00"

  • Update and simplify code.

Update_08 (01/04/2017) version "3.00"

  • Fix syntax, according to the latest updates MQL4.
  • Simplify the writing program.
  • Added Font model option.


