This indicator is a composite of several indicators: Fibonacci, Pivot Point, ZigZag, MACD and Moving Average which are combined in this indicator.

This indicator gives advice to buy and sell with the direction of the arrow.

Update_01 (24/03/2015)

Reduced false signals, simplified the formula, and replaced the formula of the Stochastic indicator with MACD indicator.

Update_02 (26/04/2015)

Fixed code for Price Retracement FiboCandleBar.

Update_03 (18/05/2015)

Added Alerts (Messages, Email and Sound) to the indicator.

Improved the performance of the Indicator.

Update_04 (16/06/2015)

Added Color Option, so that the user can change the color bar and font colors.

Update_05 (30/07/2015)



Made minor changes to the Pivot formula.

Removed unused variables.

Added a formula to improve the accuracy of the signal.

Update_07 (29/12/2016): version "2.00"



Update and simplify code.

Update_08 (01/04/2017) version "3.00"



Fix syntax, according to the latest updates MQL4.

Simplify the writing program.

Added Font model option.





