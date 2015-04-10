CodeBaseSections
Indicators

FATL-SATL_Balance_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3909
(15)
The FATL_SATL Balance indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;         //Indicator chart period

The indicator requires fatl-satl_balance.mq5 indicator file. Place it in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The fatl-satl_balance_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12570

