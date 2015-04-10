Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
FATL-SATL_Balance_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3909
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The FATL_SATL Balance indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; //Indicator chart period
The indicator requires fatl-satl_balance.mq5 indicator file. Place it in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The fatl-satl_balance_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12570
The Ozymandias_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction and the signal based on the OzymandiasSign indicator.iSpread
The indicator shows the spread for each bar, the current spread and the minimum spread for a period.
The Exp_HLRSign Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the HLRSign semaphore arrow signal indicator.HLR_HTF_Signal
The HLR_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction and signals based on the HLRSign indicator.