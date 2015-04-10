CodeBaseSections
Indicators

FATL-SATL Balance - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
4953
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Original author:

Dmitry Shmatkov

A middle line between the SATL and FATL digital trend filtering indicators.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 29.09.2012.

Fig. 1. The fatl-satl_balance indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12569

