CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

GARCH_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5627
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
garch.mq5 (5.29 KB) view
garch_htf.mq5 (9.49 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The GARCH indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;        // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires GARCH.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The GARCH_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The GARCH_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12568

GARCH GARCH

A fractal volatility indicator based on the GARCH model by Tim Bollerslev.

Leading_HTF_Signal Leading_HTF_Signal

The Leading_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the LeadingSign indicator.

FATL-SATL Balance FATL-SATL Balance

A middle line between the SATL and FATL digital trend filtering indicators.

HLR_HTF HLR_HTF

The HighestLowestRange (HLR) indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.