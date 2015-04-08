The Exp_FisherCyberCycle Expert Advisor is based on the signals generated by the FisherCyberCycle oscillator.

The signal is formed at crossover of indicator's main and signal lines at the closed bar.

Place FisherCyberCycle.ex5 compiled file must be placed to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H8:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart