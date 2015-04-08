Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
SimpleScalp_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5957
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Original author:
A semaphore indicator of a directional trend. Buy and sell signals appear when all candles are bullish or bearish on 4 timeframes set in the input parameters of the indicator and its chart.
When using this indicator keep in mind that it can work only on timeframes less than 3 timeframes set in the Expert Advisor input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_H1; // Chart 1 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_M30; // Chart 2 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3=PERIOD_M15; // Chart 3 period
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 16.02.2012.
Fig. 1. The SimpleScalp_MTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12526
Fundamental analysis using regulators.KeyLevels
The indicator of price levels with round numbers 00, 20, 50, 80.
This script finds DeMark pivot points, displays them on the chart and indicates their dimensions.Exp_FisherCyberCycle
The Exp_FisherCyberCycle expert advisor is based on the signals generated by the FisherCyberCycle oscillator.