A semaphore indicator of a directional trend. Buy and sell signals appear when all candles are bullish or bearish on 4 timeframes set in the input parameters of the indicator and its chart.

When using this indicator keep in mind that it can work only on timeframes less than 3 timeframes set in the Expert Advisor input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1= PERIOD_H1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2= PERIOD_M30 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3= PERIOD_M15 ;

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 16.02.2012.

Fig. 1. The SimpleScalp_MTF indicator