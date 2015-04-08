Watch how to download trading robots for free
ind_aMU - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
Original author:
Yuriy Tokman (YTG)
The indicator shows trend and side (flat) price movements.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 5.03.2012.
Fig.1. The ind_aMU indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12522
