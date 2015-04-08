CodeBaseSections
ind_aMU - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
ind_amu.mq5 (5.77 KB) view
Original author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

The indicator shows trend and side (flat) price movements.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 5.03.2012.

Fig.1. The ind_aMU indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12522

