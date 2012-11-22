CodeBaseSections
Experts

DDE - Server - expert for MetaTrader 5

RickD e2e-fx.net
[Deleted]
43464
(66)
Real author:

RickD e2e-fx.net

It would be too bad for this little tool to gather dust.

Actually designed for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4), works excellent with small adjustments in MetaTader 5 (MQL5). It is a small MFC application (DDE server).

All data that become available in MQL5 can be exported via this DDE interface (e.g. live data to Excel).

MQL5 example (Expert Advisor):

Export MQL5 live data every second with the help of the event handling function OnTimer().

  • Name of a company that serves the account.
  • Server time.
  • Current Moving Average (EMA 21).

MFC application (DDE server)  unzip and run.

