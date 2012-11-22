Watch how to download trading robots for free
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DDE - Server - expert for MetaTrader 5
- [Deleted]
- 43464
Real author:
RickD e2e-fx.net
It would be too bad for this little tool to gather dust.
Actually designed for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4), works excellent with small adjustments in MetaTader 5 (MQL5). It is a small MFC application (DDE server).
All data that become available in MQL5 can be exported via this DDE interface (e.g. live data to Excel).
MQL5 example (Expert Advisor):
Export MQL5 live data every second with the help of the event handling function OnTimer().
- Name of a company that serves the account.
- Server time.
- Current Moving Average (EMA 21).
Comments:MFC application (DDE server) unzip and run.
