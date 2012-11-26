CodeBaseSections
Experts

JPAlonso-modoki - expert for MetaTrader 5

Atsushi Yamanaka
Views:
19324
Rating:
(43)
Published:
Modified from Generated.

Using Envelopes 200, dev 0.35.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Voting" that price will grow.                                   |
//| INPUT:  no.                                                      |
//| OUTPUT: number of "votes" that price will grow.                  |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSignalEnvelopes::LongCondition()
  {
   int result=0;
   int idx   =StartIndex();
   double close=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK);
   double upper=Upper(idx);
   double lower=Lower(idx);
   double width=upper-lower;
   double ma=lower+width/2;
   if(close<=lower || (close<upper && close>ma))
      result=100;
//--- return the result
   return(result);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Voting" that price will fall.                                   |
//| INPUT:  no.                                                      |
//| OUTPUT: number of "votes" that price will fall.                  |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSignalEnvelopes::ShortCondition()
  {
   int result  =0;
   int idx     =StartIndex();
   double close=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
   double upper=Upper(idx);
   double lower=Lower(idx);
   double width=upper-lower;
   double ma=lower+width/2;
   if(close>=upper || (close>lower && close<ma))
      result=100;
//--- return the result
   return(result);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 I couldn't get the "Mystery of the first week", so just put timer.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Tick" event handler function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   if(PositionSelect(Symbol())) return;
   if(TimeCurrent() < D'2012.10.08 10:55') return;
   
   ExtExpert.OnTick();
  }

 

The real one above, the test result below.

compare-chart 

