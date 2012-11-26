Watch how to download trading robots for free
JPAlonso-modoki - expert for MetaTrader 5
Modified from Generated.
Using Envelopes 200, dev 0.35.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Voting" that price will grow. | //| INPUT: no. | //| OUTPUT: number of "votes" that price will grow. | //| REMARK: no. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSignalEnvelopes::LongCondition() { int result=0; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); double upper=Upper(idx); double lower=Lower(idx); double width=upper-lower; double ma=lower+width/2; if(close<=lower || (close<upper && close>ma)) result=100; //--- return the result return(result); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Voting" that price will fall. | //| INPUT: no. | //| OUTPUT: number of "votes" that price will fall. | //| REMARK: no. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSignalEnvelopes::ShortCondition() { int result =0; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); double upper=Upper(idx); double lower=Lower(idx); double width=upper-lower; double ma=lower+width/2; if(close>=upper || (close>lower && close<ma)) result=100; //--- return the result return(result); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I couldn't get the "Mystery of the first week", so just put timer.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Tick" event handler function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { if(PositionSelect(Symbol())) return; if(TimeCurrent() < D'2012.10.08 10:55') return; ExtExpert.OnTick(); }
The real one above, the test result below.
