CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

Trading Signal Module - plain MA crossover Signals - library for MetaTrader 5

kienle | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9288
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The basic idea of this simple MA crossover system is the utilization and possible use within the Expert Wizard. Only the so called Direction() function is implemented which has a simple buy and sell signaling when the fast MA is crossing the slow moving average signal.  

The timeframe can be adjusted as an input parameter. The signal module has to be stored under: "MQL5\Include\Signal". The simple adaptive moving crossover system will be visible as a signal within the ExpertAdvisor Wizard and gives a +100 value or -100 value depending on the direction.

Signal visible in Expert Advisor Wizard

 

Short and Long signal entry example:

 Entry example

 


JPAlonso-modoki JPAlonso-modoki

Analyzed copy of ATC2012 current champion JPAlonso's EA.

DDE - Server DDE - Server

Export MQL5 live data to Excel (DDE)

SelfLearningExperts SelfLearningExperts

Selflearning Expert Advisor

iBBands_HTF iBBands_HTF

Bollinger Bands drawn using DRAW_SECTION style is a usual mean to draw ZigZag. Time Frame on which it is calculated can be set in input parameters. That is why such an unusual style of drawing is used.