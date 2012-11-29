Join our fan page
Trading Signal Module - plain MA crossover Signals - library for MetaTrader 5
The basic idea of this simple MA crossover system is the utilization and possible use within the Expert Wizard. Only the so called Direction() function is implemented which has a simple buy and sell signaling when the fast MA is crossing the slow moving average signal.
The timeframe can be adjusted as an input parameter. The signal module has to be stored under: "MQL5\Include\Signal". The simple adaptive moving crossover system will be visible as a signal within the ExpertAdvisor Wizard and gives a +100 value or -100 value depending on the direction.
Short and Long signal entry example:
